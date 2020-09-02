The Diabetes Market in Sweden 2020-2025 - Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in Various Age Groups Driving the Market

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Diabetes Market, By Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Sweden Insulin Devices Market.

Sweden Diabetes Market is Increasing and Continues to Grow



In Sweden, diabetes prevalence has been projected to rise in future in adults 20-79 years, as a consequence of the ageing population. It is currently one of the most significant emergencies in terms of global health and shows an increasing prevalence in Sweden.



Sweden Diabetes Market expected to be worth USD 5.82 Billion by the end of 2025



The healthcare system of Sweden has taken a heavy toll due to diabetes, and this could be due to the associated direct costs required for medical management. But also because of indirect costs with regards to loss of productivity, early and premature mortality, and at the same time, the damage to a nations' gross domestic product (GDP).



In this report, the Sweden Diabetic market is divided into four categories; GM, SMBG, Insulin Pump and Insulin Pen. All the four insulin delivery devices categories mentioned above are growing year on year. According to the analysis, the number of cases of diabetes will increase between 2011 and 2026. This increase is due to the change in population size and the rise in the number of old age population.



Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups

4.1.3 Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management

4.1.4 Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection

4.1.5 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Infusion Devices

4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem Acknowledged by FDA, Industry & Clinicians

4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies

4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump

4.2.5.1 Weight Gain

4.2.5.2 Diabetic Ketoacidosis

4.2.5.3 Infection and Infusion Site Reactions

4.2.6 Adherence



5. Analysis - Sweden Diabetic

5.1 Market



6. Population

6.1 Diabetes Population

6.1.1 Type 1

6.1.2 Type 2



7. Market Share Analysis - Sweden Diabetic

7.1 By Types



8. CGM Market

8.1 Sweden - CGM Market by Components

8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

8.2 Sweden - CGM User (2011-2025)

8.3 CGM Reimbursement in Sweden



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG)

9.1 Market

9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.1.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast

9.1.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.1.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

9.1.3.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.1.4 Meter Market and Forecast

9.1.4.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast

9.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.3 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Sweden



10. Insulin Pen - Market & Users

10.1 Insulin Pen User

10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users

10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users

10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users

10.2 Insulin Pen Market

10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market

10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market

10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market

10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market

10.4 Reimbursement Policies



11. Insulin Pump Market

11.1 Insulin Pump Market

11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)

11.2 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast

11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)

11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in Sweden

11.3.1 Animas Vibe

11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite

11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod

11.3.4 Tandem t: slim

11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo

11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care

11.4.1 Medtronic

11.4.1.1 Training Guidelines for Insulin Pump Therapy to New Patients

11.4.1.2 Training Model for HCP (HealthCare Professional)

11.5 Insulet Corporation

11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation

11.6 Animas Corporation

11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients

11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)

11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care

11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Key Players in Insulin Pen

12.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company

12.1.3 Artsana S.p.A.

12.1.4 BD

12.1.5 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.1.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.

12.1.7 Ypsomed AG

12.2 Key Players in Insulin Pump

12.2.1 Medtronic

12.2.2 Insulet Corporation

12.3 Key Players in SMBG

12.3.1 LifeScan Inc.

12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Key Players in CGM

12.4.1 Dexcom Inc.

12.4.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.4.3 Roche

