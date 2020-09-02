The Diabetes Market in Sweden 2020-2025 - Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in Various Age Groups Driving the Market

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Diabetes Market, By Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a complete analysis of the Sweden Insulin Devices Market.
Sweden Diabetes Market is Increasing and Continues to Grow
In Sweden, diabetes prevalence has been projected to rise in future in adults 20-79 years, as a consequence of the ageing population. It is currently one of the most significant emergencies in terms of global health and shows an increasing prevalence in Sweden.
Sweden Diabetes Market expected to be worth USD 5.82 Billion by the end of 2025
The healthcare system of Sweden has taken a heavy toll due to diabetes, and this could be due to the associated direct costs required for medical management. But also because of indirect costs with regards to loss of productivity, early and premature mortality, and at the same time, the damage to a nations' gross domestic product (GDP).
In this report, the Sweden Diabetic market is divided into four categories; GM, SMBG, Insulin Pump and Insulin Pen. All the four insulin delivery devices categories mentioned above are growing year on year. According to the analysis, the number of cases of diabetes will increase between 2011 and 2026. This increase is due to the change in population size and the rise in the number of old age population.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population
4.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups
4.1.3 Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management
4.1.4 Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection
4.1.5 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices
4.2 Challenges
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Infusion Devices
4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem Acknowledged by FDA, Industry & Clinicians
4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies
4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices
4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump
4.2.5.1 Weight Gain
4.2.5.2 Diabetic Ketoacidosis
4.2.5.3 Infection and Infusion Site Reactions
4.2.6 Adherence
5. Analysis - Sweden Diabetic
5.1 Market
6. Population
6.1 Diabetes Population
6.1.1 Type 1
6.1.2 Type 2
7. Market Share Analysis - Sweden Diabetic
7.1 By Types
8. CGM Market
8.1 Sweden - CGM Market by Components
8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
8.2 Sweden - CGM User (2011-2025)
8.3 CGM Reimbursement in Sweden
9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG)
9.1 Market
9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.1.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast
9.1.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.1.3 Lancet Market and Forecast
9.1.3.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.1.4 Meter Market and Forecast
9.1.4.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast
9.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.3 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Sweden
10. Insulin Pen - Market & Users
10.1 Insulin Pen User
10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users
10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users
10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users
10.2 Insulin Pen Market
10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market
10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market
10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market
10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
10.4 Reimbursement Policies
11. Insulin Pump Market
11.1 Insulin Pump Market
11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)
11.2 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast
11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)
11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in Sweden
11.3.1 Animas Vibe
11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite
11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod
11.3.4 Tandem t: slim
11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo
11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care
11.4.1 Medtronic
11.4.1.1 Training Guidelines for Insulin Pump Therapy to New Patients
11.4.1.2 Training Model for HCP (HealthCare Professional)
11.5 Insulet Corporation
11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation
11.6 Animas Corporation
11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients
11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)
11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care
11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump
12. Company Analysis
12.1 Key Players in Insulin Pen
12.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company
12.1.3 Artsana S.p.A.
12.1.4 BD
12.1.5 Novo Nordisk A/S
12.1.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.
12.1.7 Ypsomed AG
12.2 Key Players in Insulin Pump
12.2.1 Medtronic
12.2.2 Insulet Corporation
12.3 Key Players in SMBG
12.3.1 LifeScan Inc.
12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 Key Players in CGM
12.4.1 Dexcom Inc.
12.4.2 Abbott Laboratories
12.4.3 Roche
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0q9og
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900