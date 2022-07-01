Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global diabetes care devices market is expected to grow from US$ 28,942. 1 million in 2022 to US$ 42,119. 3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 8% from 2022 to 2028. Rising incidence of diabetes and growing geriatric population are the key factors driving the market.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289901/?utm_source=GNW
However, the high cost of diabetes care devices is hampering the global diabetes care devices market growth

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry are encouraging market players to focus on research and development of insulin delivery devices.There are various methods to deliver insulin into the human body, including needles, insulin pens, and insulin pumps.

Insulin pumps are small computerized diabetes management devices connected with a cannula under the skin to deliver a slow and continuous insulin level.Optimal diabetes management depends on accurate glucose monitoring devices.

Technological advancements in glucose monitoring devices have resulted in smaller requirements for blood samples with improved accuracy.Furthermore, the ability to transfer data between the blood glucose (BG) meter and insulin delivery devices has been improved.

For instance, Intuity Medical (US) recently introduced the POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System for diabetic patients in the US in November 2021. The system is the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved blood glucose monitoring device that offers automatic testing. In India, Abbott launched the FreeStyle Libre system in November 2020, the world’s leading continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology for diabetic adults and children (over the age of four).
A smart insulin pen is a reusable injector pen with an easy-to-use smartphone app that can assist diabetic people in managing insulin delivery.This intelligent device calculates and tracks doses while also providing patients with helpful reminders.

In November 2020, Medtronic plc launched InPen, which is connected with real-time Guardian Connect CGM data.InPen is the first and only FDA-approved smart insulin pen for diabetic people who require multiple daily injections.

The continuous research in insulin pens supports the growth of the global diabetes care devices market during the forecast period.Moreover, pen needles and syringes are the most commonly used device for injecting insulin into diabetic patients.

Various manufacturers are developing innovative products to sustain in the highly fragmented global pen needles market. Moreover, the easy regulatory approvals in Asian countries have led to mid-sized companies entering the market and competing with the local and established players. For instance, in May 2018, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes, introduced “Dispovan” insulin pen needle. It is the first made-in-India disposable pen needle that is more technologically efficient and affordable than the currently available products in the market. The development of pen needles with precise lubrication to reduce the pain sensation has been another focus of manufacturers during the research. Thus, the technological advancements and the increasing influx of new products into the market are expected to propel the growth of the global diabetes care devices market over the forecast years.
Many diabetes care device market players are focusing on the emerging market in Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and the growing use of diabetes care devices.In India, medical science has grown rapidly in the past few decades.

Furthermore, diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are traveling to India for treatment.This is due to excessively high expenses for healthcare in other countries.

For instance, health travelers who visit developing countries for medical reasons save 65-80% on health costs compared to the cost in the US.Due to several other factors, diabetes treatment in India has become very cheap compared to other foreign countries.

In Japan, the number of foreign visitors is increasing; this will influence the Japanese economy. As per the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, ~1,050,000 travelers visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. Further, government authorities in countries in Asia Pacific are focusing on strengthening their medical tourism sector, thereby maximizing the flow of revenue. Poland has slowly arisen as a favorite medical tourism destination in Europe. For instance, in Poland, the costs of medical treatments are often lower by 60-80% compared to the same benefits in other EU countries. Therefore, the rising medical tourism in developing nations is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to players operating in the global diabetes care devices market during the forecast period.
End User Insights
The global diabetes care devices market is segmented into type and end user.Based on end user, the global diabetes care devices market is bifurcated into homecare and hospitals & clinics.

The homecare segment would hold a larger market share in 2022 and continue its dominance during the forecast period.The same segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The diabetes care devices allow diabetes patients to monitor and manage their diabetes in their homes.The homecare segment is majorly driven by diabetes patients who have type 1 diabetes.

The prevalence of type 1 diabetes patients is likely to fuel the demand for diabetes care devices.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Korea Tourism Organization, the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, the International Diabetes Federation, and the Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global diabetes care devices market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289901/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.