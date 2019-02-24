Di Resta, Hanson seal Asian Le Mans Series title at Sepang finale

Di Resta, Hanson claim Asian Le Mans Series title

Former Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta and Phil Hanson were crowned the 2018/19 Asian Le Mans champions after securing a fourth successive podium in the Sepang season finale.

The #22 United Autosports Ligier pair finished second in the opening two rounds of the season at Shanghai and Fuji, before scoring their maiden victory at Buriram in January.

That three-race podium streak meant they started the Malaysia round 18 points clear of #24 Algarve Pro Ligier trio of Harrison Newey, Andrea Pizzitola and Ate Dirk De Jong.

Di Resta and Hanson qualified second and soon found themselves in the lead when the polesitting #8 Spirit of Race Ligier was handed a drive through penalty for a jump start.

The #24 Algarve Pro car managed to jump Hanson during a first safety car period, but a second-place finish was enough for the United duo to clinch the title.

It is the third championship win of di Resta's career and first in any category since he claimed the 2010 DTM title with Mercedes.

