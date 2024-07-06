Di Marzio: ‘Won’t be a problem’ – Milan awaiting final information from Morata

AC Milan require at least one striker in the summer mercato, but it seems more likely that two will be recruited for the task at hand. It remains to be seen who will lead the Rossoneri next season, but there is a concrete interest in a certain striker again.

At the tail end of last summer’s mercato, Milan were searching desperately for a new option to be their No.9, or at least to give another option to the department alongside Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic.

However, they did not add anyone to their department. This was the case again in the winter mercato. Names had been identified, but no moves were made, with a summer overhaul being targeted. Yet again, though, there were attempts made at the end of the window to bring in a new striker.

Ultimately, the Diavolo cannot be in a similar position at the end of this window, given there is a need for two strikers, and the profiles that could match the roles have been identified.

You can argue that a lot of the mercato rides on the Joshua Zirkzee situation, and this much is true. Signing a player who costs what the Dutchman will, will reduce the budget for other areas and, more specifically, another striker.

However, they have another option available to them, who would be a fantastic opportunity regardless of who the ‘main’ arriving striker is.

In recent weeks, Milan have stepped up their pursuit of Alvaro Morata, a familiar tale, but with his Atletico Madrid situation facing speculation, the Rossoneri have entered the equation, and as Gianluca Di Marzio reports (via Milan Eye on X), the only thing left is a decision from Morata.

The details of a deal – his salary and the transfer fee – are fine for the club and ‘won’t be a problem’, but the only question is, according to Di Marzio, does the Spaniard want to leave Atletico, even if the prospect of Milan is ‘tempting’?