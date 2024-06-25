Di Marzio: Maldini to return to Monza but Milan will get nothing – the latest

Di Marzio: Maldini to return to Monza but Milan will get nothing – the latest

Daniel Maldini is reportedly set to leave AC Milan on a permanent basis and return to Monza, but in a surprising twist the club will not receive any more for him.

Last season was one of two halves for Maldini, who decided to cut his loan at Empoli short due to a lack of playing time and immediately signed for Monza on a six-month loan instead.

After joining Raffaele Palladino’s side, he has bagged four goals and one assist, with a few of those being important goals. He rediscovered confidence, and thus became in-demand in view of the summer.

Di Marzio reports that after his six-month loan at the U-Power Stadium, Daniel Maldini is ready to return to Monza and this time on a permanent basis rather than just another loan move.

The 22-year-old has a contract that is set to expire with Milan and he will not renew it, meaning that he will move to the Brianzoli on a free transfer and the Rossoneri will not receive a transfer fee.

It is a move that is likely to cause a stir among Milan supporters, not only because they hoped for a Maldini to succeed with the first team but also because an academy product will leave without any recompense.