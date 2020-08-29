Dhyan Chand 115th birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Virender Sehwag and others pay tribute to hockey legend

Every year on 29 August, India celebrates National Sports day across the country. The year 2020 marks the 115th birth anniversary of 'The Wizard' Dhyan Chand. The hockey legend was born on 29 August 1905 and in his honour India commemorates the auspicious day.

Dhyan Chand is regarded as the nation's greatest hockey player of all time. Popularly known as 'The Wizard' for his magical touch, superb control, creativity and extraordinary goal-scoring feats. Dhyan Chand was instrumental in taking Indian hockey to greater heights under his leadership.

He has led India to three Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 and scored more than 400 goals in his sporting career of 22 years spanning from 1926 to 1948.

In 1956, Dhyan Chand was awarded with India's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan. He also served in the Indian Army and brought laurels to the country.

Major Dhyan Chand had joined the Indian Army at the age of 16. He retired in 1956.

In the 1936 Olympics final against Germany, the legend removed his spiked shoes and stockings in the second half and played barefoot and managed to score three goals.

Adolf Hitler was impressed with the playing style of Dhyan Chand and he offered him German citizenship and the rank of Colonel in his Army.

In 2002, the National Stadium in Delhi was renamed Dhyan Chand National Stadium to honour the sportsperson.

Wishes poured in on social media on Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the hockey maestro and Olympian.

My greetings to all sportspersons on #NationalSportsDay. This pandemic has affected normal sporting activities. But it also reinforces the need to be physically fit & mentally strong to fight Corona virus. pic.twitter.com/A8TbCNj9Xz " Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten".

Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Dhyan Chand a phenomenal legend and said that his talent, achievements and devotion towards the country continues to inspire the generations to come.

Tributes to wizard of hockey Major Dhyan Chand ji on his jayanti. A phenomenal legend, who won three Olympic gold medals & mesmerised millions through his magical technique. His talent, achievements & devotion towards the motherland continues to inspire the generations to come. pic.twitter.com/PLt1GgHCjs - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2020

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to the hockey player on his birth anniversary at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

On #NationalSportsDay paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. #MajorDhyanChand #NationalSportsDay2020 pic.twitter.com/e38ysutdjZ - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2020

The sports minister also shared a video on Major Dhyan Chand that had pictures and clips of the hockey legend.

Today is #NationalSportsDay and I pay my tribute to the 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey' Major Dhyan Chand on his Birth Anniversary. The great sportsman displayed unparalleled dedication and skills in Hockey to bring accolades and honour to India 🇮🇳 #MajorDhyanChand pic.twitter.com/ByCzcUgS4Y - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2020

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir shared a picture of Dhyan Chand and wrote, "A man who deserves the Bharat Ratna! Tributes to India's greatest sportsperson #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary!"

A man who deserves the Bharat Ratna! Tributes to India's greatest sportsperson #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary! pic.twitter.com/M4tMlMgxoP - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2020

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan also remembered the hockey legend on his birth anniversary.

Remembering Dhyan Chand ji on #NationalSportsDay and everything that sports has given me. Always grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAVh0xXqNc - Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 29, 2020