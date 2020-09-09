DHS whistleblower: Intelligence on Russian election interference withheld because it made Trump 'look bad'

In a newly released complaint, a whistleblower alleges that President Trump’s acting Department of Homeland Security secretary ordered him to hold back intelligence on Russian election interference because it “made the President look bad.” The complaint also alleges that in anticipation of the presidential election, DHS officials sought to downplay the dangers of white supremacy amidst ongoing nationwide protests over racial inequality.

In the complaint, filed Tuesday to the DHS office of the inspector general, Brian Murphy described “a repeated pattern of abuse of authority, attempted censorship of intelligence analysis and improper administration of an intelligence program related to Russian efforts to influence and undermine United States interests.” According to Murphy, who served as a Marine and FBI special agent before transitioning to DHS, his efforts to report the malfeasance through internal channels between 2018 and 2020 resulted in his demotion from the role of Principal Deputy Under Secretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

Murphy also alleges that Trump wanted to fire former DHS Under Secretary David Glawe after Glawe testified in 2018 that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. After a meeting with Trump at the White House, Murphy said that Glawe informed him Murphy "was on his own when it came to election interference assessments."

View photos Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) More

Rep. Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, published Murphy’s complaint Wednesday afternoon as a part of the Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Department of Homeland Security. “The whistleblower retaliation complaint filed by former Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy outlines grave and disturbing allegations that senior White House and Department of Homeland Security officials improperly sought to politicize, manipulate, and censor intelligence in order to benefit President Trump politically,” wrote Schiff, a Democrat from California, in a statement. “This puts our nation and its security at grave risk.”

In a letter to Murphy’s attorney Mark Zaid, Schiff requested Murphy testify before the committee about the administration’s efforts to obstruct intelligence reporting on election interference, its distortion of the threats posed by white supremacist violence and amorphous leftist group Antifa, as well as false statements made to Congress by administration officials, a possible federal crime.

When asked if Murphy would testify before Congress, Zaid told Yahoo News that his client would cooperate with official requests as required by law. However, Zaid added that it’s likely any testimony would take place behind closed doors.

View photos Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters) More

According to the complaint, in mid-May, Wolf instructed Murphy to cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States, and instead start reporting on interference activities by China and Iran. According to Murphy, Wolf stated that these instructions specifically originated from White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Murphy said he told Wolf he would not comply with these instructions, as doing so would put the country in substantial and specific danger. The office of intelligence and analysis within DHS is a smaller, more domestic-focused shop within the broader intelligence community that has dealt with concerns over protecting U.S. privacy for several years. However, following extensive Russian meddling in the 2016 election, DHS and its components have played a large role in monitoring and reporting on election interference within the United States.