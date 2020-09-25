Dhoni Wins Toss & Opts to Field, Delhi Capitals Make Two Changes

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Friday, 25 September.

Three-time champions CSK have replaced pacer Lungi Ndigi with Josh Hazlewood. DC captain Shreyas Iyer said the team has made two changes for this game – Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan have come in place of an injured Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohit Sharma.

MS Dhoni has the won the toss and #CSK will field first in Match 7 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/HC54FrZS6a — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

Both teams won their respective campaign openers of the league. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match of the season while DC defeated Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over.

