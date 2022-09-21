DHL Parcel UK announces partnership with Quadient to offer smart locker delivery

QUADIENT

Paris, September 21, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announces that DHL Parcel UK is joining its growing parcel locker network in the United Kingdom. DHL Parcel UK shared today the announcement below, available in their website.

DHL Parcel UK today announced a new partnership with Quadient to offer smart lockers parcel pick-up throughout the UK. The contactless, secure locker stations will give recipients more choice and flexibility to receive their parcels at a time and location that suits them.

The deployment is underway to have 500 operating locker stations across the UK by the end of 2022, with plans for a further 5,000 in the coming years. Most installations will be outdoor facilities accessible 24 hours a day.

When recipients receive a notification alerting them that their parcel is in the DHL network, they will have the option to select a convenient locker station via the DHL Parcel UK app or website. Even when the item is out for delivery, recipients can divert their delivery to a smart locker or DHL ServicePoint, giving them ultimate control and flexibility.

When the parcel has been delivered the recipient receives confirmation along with a one-time PIN and QR code, either of which can be used to access the correct locker door.

As well as providing a convenient collection service for consumers, smart lockers allow DHL to further consolidate deliveries, which reduces road miles and cuts carbon emissions.

Peter Fuller, CEO, DHL Parcel UK said: “Over the last two years, we’ve rapidly expanded and enhanced our offering for retail customers experiencing eCommerce growth as well as for consumers with new delivery, send and returns options. Smart Lockers will enhance our service even further. They’re a safe, secure and accessible way for people to receive their parcels at a time and location that suits their lifestyles.”

French tech company Quadient is establishing a dense, large and scalable network of automated parcel lockers in the UK to consolidate first- and last-mile deliveries.

Duncan Groom, Chief Operating Officer DACHIT UK IRL at Quadient said: “We are excited that DHL Parcel UK has joined Quadient’s smart parcel locker network to offer consumers even more flexibility on how, when and where they can conveniently and securely ship returns and pick up deliveries. We are ensuring each location provides convenient access for consumers and allows for the right volume capacity based on data and experience. Our technology is designed to adapt and scale as usage and volumes grow, addressing the needs of carriers, retailers and new partners to come.”

