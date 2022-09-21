DHL Parcel UK announces partnership with Quadient to offer smart locker delivery

Quadient_Locker details-SD

Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers
Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers

DHL Parcel UK announces partnership with Quadient to offer smart locker delivery

Paris, September 21, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announces that DHL Parcel UK is joining its growing parcel locker network in the United Kingdom. DHL Parcel UK shared today the announcement below, available in their website.

*****

DHL Parcel UK today announced a new partnership with Quadient to offer smart lockers parcel pick-up throughout the UK. The contactless, secure locker stations will give recipients more choice and flexibility to receive their parcels at a time and location that suits them.

The deployment is underway to have 500 operating locker stations across the UK by the end of 2022, with plans for a further 5,000 in the coming years. Most installations will be outdoor facilities accessible 24 hours a day.

When recipients receive a notification alerting them that their parcel is in the DHL network, they will have the option to select a convenient locker station via the DHL Parcel UK app or website. Even when the item is out for delivery, recipients can divert their delivery to a smart locker or DHL ServicePoint, giving them ultimate control and flexibility.

When the parcel has been delivered the recipient receives confirmation along with a one-time PIN and QR code, either of which can be used to access the correct locker door.

As well as providing a convenient collection service for consumers, smart lockers allow DHL to further consolidate deliveries, which reduces road miles and cuts carbon emissions.

Peter Fuller, CEO, DHL Parcel UK said: “Over the last two years, we’ve rapidly expanded and enhanced our offering for retail customers experiencing eCommerce growth as well as for consumers with new delivery, send and returns options. Smart Lockers will enhance our service even further. They’re a safe, secure and accessible way for people to receive their parcels at a time and location that suits their lifestyles.”

French tech company Quadient is establishing a dense, large and scalable network of automated parcel lockers in the UK to consolidate first- and last-mile deliveries.

Duncan Groom, Chief Operating Officer DACHIT UK IRL at Quadient said: “We are excited that DHL Parcel UK has joined Quadient’s smart parcel locker network to offer consumers even more flexibility on how, when and where they can conveniently and securely ship returns and pick up deliveries. We are ensuring each location provides convenient access for consumers and allows for the right volume capacity based on data and experience. Our technology is designed to adapt and scale as usage and volumes grow, addressing the needs of carriers, retailers and new partners to come.”

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts
Joe Scolaro, Quadient

 



Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

 

Director of Media & Communications

+1 203-301-3673

 

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

 

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

DHL Team at Another Word
Phone: +44 (0) 203 176 0148
E-mail: DHLSupplyChain@anotherword.com

