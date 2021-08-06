Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam goes on floors; Tiger Shroff to release debut Hindi single on 10 August: Round-up of TV & Film announcements

New song from Bellbottom featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor out

The makers of Bellbottom have launched the very first song 'Marjaawaan' from the film today. The romantic ballad captures Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's heartwarming romance. Shot in the beautiful locales of Scotland, 'Marjaawaan' sees the duo donning stylish retro looks.

The song is written and composed by Gurnazar Singh, and the music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. It is sung by Singh and Asees Kaur.

Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam goes on floors

Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film is titled Thiruchitrambalam, the makers announced as the movie went on floors Thursday. The film was tentatively called "D44".

Thiruchitrambalam is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.

Jawahar has previously helmed Tamil drama Mathil (2021) and the 2010 romantic-comedy Uthamaputhiran.

Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram, will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Hindi romantic-drama "Atrangi Re" and the Hollywood thriller "The Gray Man", helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

South Park creators sign latest streaming mega deal

Actor Kalki Koechlin on Thursday shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming international film, Goldfish in London. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with veteran actor Deepti Naval, who co-stars in the film.

Story continues

The film is directed by Pushan Kripalani and reportedly follows the story of Koechlin's character who returns home to her estranged mother, who is showing early signs of dementia.

Jessica Chastain to receive TIFF's Tribute Actor Award

Jessica Chastain will be honoured by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with its Tribute Actor Award. Chastain's upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which she stars in and produces, will also premiere at the upcoming 46th edition of the festival.

"Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as The Debt, Take Shelter, The Martian, Crimson Peak and Molly's Game, to the upcoming world premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the Festival " she is one of the most respected actors of her generation," said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF.

"Her recent portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker is a testament to her exceptional onscreen presence and talent," she added.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a Fox Searchlight movie, chronicles the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Chastain essays the role of the televangelist, while Andrew Garfield plays Baker.

TIFF is set to run from 9 to 18 September.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also See: After Vijay, Dhanush receives court rap for challenging entry tax petition on import of luxury car

Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on Better Call Saul set in New Mexico

How Hollywood is bouncing back amid rising COVID-19 cases, from in-person movie screenings to Netflix's vaccine mandate

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.