Dhanraj Pillay Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Indian Hockey Captain
Former Indian Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay celebrates his 52nd birthday today (July 16, 2020). He is considered by many as one of the greatest players ever to represent India and is also a former captain of the national team. In a career spanning over 15 years, Dhanraj made more than 330 appearances for India. So on the hockey great’s special day, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Hockey Legend Dhanraj Pillay Donates Rs 5 Lakh to PM-Cares Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.
Born in Pune, Maharashtra to a Tamil family, Dhanraj Pillay made his debut for India in December 1989 and played until August 2004. He has represented the national team at four Olympic Games, World Cups and Champion Trophies each. He also played for clubs in countries such as Malaysia, France, England and Germany.
Dhanraj Pillay was the leading man for his country at the 1994 Hockey Worl Cup and was the only Indin to feature in the competitions World Xi which was held in Sydney in 1994. at the Bangkok Asian Games in 1998, he was the tournament's highest scorer.
Lesser-Known Facts About Dhanraj Pillay
Dhanraj Pillay was born on July 16, 1968, in Pune, Maharashtra
Dhanraj Pillay made his debut for India on December 20, 1989, against China in the Allwyn Cup
Dhanraj Pillay made 339 appearances for India and is recorded, unofficially, to have scored 170 goals
Dhanraj Pillay has played for India at four Olympic Games, World Cups and Champion Trophies each
He was the captain of the 1998 Asian Games and 2003 Asia Cup winning hockey team.
He was awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for the year 1999–2000
He was awarded Padma Shri in 2001