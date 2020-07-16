Dhanraj Pillay Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Indian Hockey Captain

Former Indian Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay celebrates his 52nd birthday today (July 16, 2020). He is considered by many as one of the greatest players ever to represent India and is also a former captain of the national team. In a career spanning over 15 years, Dhanraj made more than 330 appearances for India. So on the hockey great’s special day, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Hockey Legend Dhanraj Pillay Donates Rs 5 Lakh to PM-Cares Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Born in Pune, Maharashtra to a Tamil family, Dhanraj Pillay made his debut for India in December 1989 and played until August 2004. He has represented the national team at four Olympic Games, World Cups and Champion Trophies each. He also played for clubs in countries such as Malaysia, France, England and Germany.

Dhanraj Pillay was the leading man for his country at the 1994 Hockey Worl Cup and was the only Indin to feature in the competitions World Xi which was held in Sydney in 1994. at the Bangkok Asian Games in 1998, he was the tournament's highest scorer.

Lesser-Known Facts About Dhanraj Pillay