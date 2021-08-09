Dhanbad judge death case: SC directs CBI to file status report in Jharkhand HC every week

ANI
·3 min read
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its status report every week before the Jharkhand High Court on its ongoing probe into the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Uttam Anand and the Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC will monitor the case.

"Keeping in view the gravity of the case, we direct the probe agency, CBI, to file a status report in the Jharkhand High Court every week, and the Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC will monitor the case," a bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said.

The CJI Ramana, leading the bench of the Supreme Court, along with Justice Surya Kant, said, this Court will also keep the matter pending before it and take it up as and when needed.

Meanwhile, today, before the hearing, the CBI filed its status report in a sealed cover narrating the sequence of events in the ASJ Uttam Anand death case, before the Supreme Court, after complying with its earlier order.

The Apex Court, however, after going through the CBI's Status report, was unsatisfied and observed that the status report in the sealed cover revealed nothing except investigators moving from place to place.

"Nothing in the sealed cover. We want something concrete. Arrest and seizing of vehicles are done by the state, you (CBI) have not indicated anything about the intention, motive anything," the Apex Court said.

The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted to the Top Court that the two drivers, who were in the auto-rickshaw involved in the alleged incident, are under interrogation and at present nothing more can be revealed.

The CJI, during the course of the hearing, wanted to know from the Advocate General (AG) of the Jharkhand government, Rajiv Ranjan, as to when the matter is listed before the Jharkhand High Court, to which he replied, it is listed on August 12.

The Supreme Court was hearing the alleged death of Dhanbad ASJ, Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by an auto-rickshaw while on a morning walk on July 28.

The Supreme Court had on July 30 took Suo Motu Cognisance (SMC) of the alleged brutal killing of Uttam Anand, the ASJ, from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, after noting that this Court wants to address the main issue involving the safety and security of judicial officers across the country.

The Supreme Court also took note of the fact in its also hearing that there is little being done so far to ensure the safety and security of judges of lower courts and High Courts, as they are allegedly being attacked with when they did not give any favourable order in favour of the accused persons.

The CCTV footage showed that the ASJ Uttam Anand was allegedly being mowed down by an autorickshaw in the Dhanbad area in Jharkhand, while he was on a morning walk on July 28, according to police.

The Apex Court had asked the states to file their detailed responses by August 17 on the larger issue of safety and security to the judges -- lower courts and High Court -- and creating a special force for court security and Judges. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan appears to yell racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Common mistakes fantasy managers make

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.

  • Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

    Expectations were so high for the New York Yankees — and their roster is so strong on paper — that seemingly every emotional win is viewed as a potential turning point in their frustrating season. They won five games in a row this past week, although once again, it wasn't all good news. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They're still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they've won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The