De Dhana Dhan: Shahid Shares Photo From the Sets of 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets as he prepares for his upcoming film Jersey. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo from the cricket ground as he did some net practice for the film on the life of a cricketer.

Kapoor recently wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey. “#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhana,” he captioned the photo. In the picture, Shahid is seen wearing a black T-Shirt and black shorts with tights, as he carries his cricket kit.

After completing the Uttarakhand shoot, Shahid had tweeted, "It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state"

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a talented but failed cricketer in Jersey, who decides to return to cricket in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Gowtham Tinnanuri’s (who is also directing the Hindi version) Telugu film by the same name.

