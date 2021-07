Arjun Rampal shared a picture from the sets of Dhaakad and expressed how happy he is to be back to work. The actor showed off his new hair look in the picture.

Check Out His Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Also Read | Shabaash Mithu: Before Taapsee Pannu-Starrer, 5 Other Bollywood Movies That Replaced Directors Midway and Why!