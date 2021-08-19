DGP Uttarakhand administersoath of goodwill to state's police personnel on Sadbhavna Diwas

Representative Image.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Director-General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, on Thursday, administered an oath of goodwill to the police forces on the occasion of Sadbhavna Diwas on Thursday.

the DGP administered the oath at the police headquarters premises and called upon people of various religions, languages, regions to promote goodwill, national integration and communal harmony.

On this occasion, V Gurugeshan, the Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, AP Anshuman, the Inspector General of Police, Fire, Mukhtar Mohsin, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Fire, Nilesh Anand Bharane, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Crime and Law and Order and all other officers/staff was present. (ANI)