DGP Calls WFH 'Work From Himachal' as Tourists Throng Hill Stations

Amid reports of tourists thronging to the hill stations in Himachal Pradesh, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, quipped that the norm of 'Work from Home' (WFH) during the pandemic has nowadays begun to signify 'Work from Himachal Pradesh.'

"With the prolonged Work From Home (WFH) culture being adopted by many companies and multinationals, we are seeing that it has almost turned out to be Work From Himachal Pradesh," DGP Kundu told news agency PTI.

Tourists Throng Manali, Shimla

Amid the soaring summer temperatures in the northern part of the country, crowds have made a run for the more comfortable climates of Manali, Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie, among others.

In addition to the popular tourist destinations, travellers have also arrived in large numbers at the lesser-frequented stations such as Dharamkot, Malana and Bir.

"The state government has allowed places to open up for tourists and, therefore, many have been registered under the homestay plans. So, people from other parts of the country have made bookings for months at a time and are working from there," PTI reported DGP Kundu as saying.

An average of 18,500 vehicles have been entering the state every day since 14 June, when the state removed the requirement of a negative RT-PCR test from travellers.

While the rise in tourism is a good sign for the state's economy, they need to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol remains, as the country gears up to deal with an imminent third wave of the coronavirus.

"We are ready to welcome everyone to Himachal Pradesh but please follow all the guidelines," DGP Kundu said, adding that the police has set up checkpoints and is working to ensure that the tourists follow the safety protocols.

Recently, another senior police official of the state had also exhibited concern over the overcrowding of tourists in Shimla.

Over 10,000 vehicles crossed Parwanoo towards Shimla over the weekend. Hotels, home stays are all packed to capacity even in remote corners of Shimla and Kinnaur.



This is tourism with a vengeance !



⚘ — Himanshu Misra (@himisra) July 5, 2021

Himachal Pradesh reported 180 fresh cases and 1 death due to COVID-19 on Friday, 9 July.

(With inputs from PTI)

