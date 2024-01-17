Édgar Ramírez Reveals He Sleeps Naked Except for His Fuzzy Socks: 'My Feet Need to Be Covered'

"I always wear socks," the actor told Kelly Clarkson of his obsession

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Edgar Ramirez joined The Kelly Clarkson Show On Jan. 17, 2024

Édgar Ramírez likes to sleep in the buff — with one exception.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan actor, 46, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he shared that he ditches the pjs for bed, but his obsessed with wearing fuzzy socks on his feet.

"If I'm not next to a body of water, my feet need to be covered," the actor shared with Clarkson, 41. "If I'm not in the water, meaning on the beach or by a pool and my feet can't touch the water I need to cover my feet."

"I always wear socks," Ramírez continued, adding that he also sleeps naked. The Yes Day actor also explained that even if he gets hot in the middle of the night he'll keep the socks on. Instead, he'll kick off the blanket.

"I do clip my toenails. It's not about hiding my feet," he continued.

Since kickstarting his acting career, Ramírez has played many memorable roles including Jennifer Lawrence’s sentimental ex-husband in Joy, Panamanian boxing legend Roberto Durán in Hands of Stone and Venezuelan military leader Simón Bolívar in The Liberator.

“I’m a journalist and I specialize in political journalism,” he told PEOPLE in 2018 of his life before fame. “I was always very attracted to the world of performing arts. If I told you I was the kid that wanted to be in the movies, I’d be lying. I wanted to be something different everyday. I wanted to be an astronaut, a computer engineer, or a fireman and I always wanted to do different stuff everyday. Which ultimately relates a lot to the acting craft.”

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Édgar Ramírez attends the premiere of Peacock's "Dr. Death" Season 2 at Pacific Design Center on December 14, 2023 in West Hollywood, California

In March 2021, the actor shared an exclusive clip with PEOPLE about his first comedic role in the Jennifer Garner Netflix film Yes Day. In the family comedy, he and Garner play parents who let their kids make all the rules for 24 hours.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Ramírez says in the clip. "It was my first comedy but it was a beautiful experience, I loved it."

The clip shows some of the shenanigans Ramírez has to go through as his kids up the requests throughout the day. That includes a scene in which he has to eat a whole bowl of ice cream

"When I read the scene of the ice cream, I said I cannot believe this. That was my fantasy when I was a kid," Ramírez says.

"It was so fun to watch him do the physical stuff. We just kicked the tar out of him," Garner adds after.

"I loved working on this movie," he says at the end. "It was so much fun."



