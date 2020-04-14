DGA Pension & Health Plans, Citing Pandemic, Eliminate COBRA Premiums For Three Months

Click here to read the full article.

The DGA-Producer Pension and Health Plans has eliminated premiums for three months on COBRA health insurance coverage for participants whose coverage expires June 30.

“Recognizing the shutdown of production in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak will impact participants losing eligibility July 1, 2020,” the DGA statement said, “the board of trustees of the Directors Guild of America-Producer Pension and Health Plans has approved a three-month period of premium-free COBRA coverage to Health Plan participants whose earned active coverage terminates on June 30, 2020. Participants losing earned active coverage on June 30th are eligible, provided the Health Plan is their primary plan.”

“Eligible Health Plan participants will automatically receive the three months of premium-free COBRA coverage, continuing at the same level as your current Health Plan coverage, with no additional action required. If you plan to continue COBRA coverage beyond the three-month premium-free period or if you would like your premium-free COBRA coverage at a level lower than your current coverage, you will need to indicate your preference by completing and returning the COBRA Election Form included in your open enrollment materials, due August 31, 2020. You should receive your open enrollment materials by mid-June.”

The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) allows eligible employees who have lost their jobs to continue receiving health benefits.

