DGA Members Ratify Contract With 87% Voting in Favor

Members of the Directors Guild of America have voted to ratify their new contract, bringing the industry one step closer to achieving labor peace.

The DGA announced Friday that 87% of the membership had voted in favor of the agreement, with 41% turnout. The guild said the turnout was the highest ever for a ratification vote.

The contract includes a 76% increase in foreign streaming residuals, which was the guild’s top priority heading into the talks. It also includes a “second cut” for TV directors and a pilot program for set safety. It also moves overtime penalties one hour earlier for assistant directors.

The DGA has held several member meetings, both in person and over Zoom, since the tentative agreement was announced on June 3. The leadership has explained the terms of the agreement, which also include provisions on artificial intelligence, family leave, and increases in minimums of 5% in the first year, followed by 4% and 3.5%.

The DGA deal is likely to be the easiest hurdle for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The DGA has gone on strike only once in its history, for a few minutes in 1987.

The AMPTP is still in talks with SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 performers. That contract expires on June 30, and the leadership could call a strike if no deal is reached by then.

The AMPTP then must hammer out a deal with the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike for 53 days. The studio group typically seeks to apply the terms of one guild to the other two in a system of “pattern bargaining,” but both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA have said they will not be bound by the terms of the DGA contract.

In interviews, DGA members generally expressed support for the agreement, though some had reservations about the AI language.

The AI provision — the first in any guild contract — stipulates that generative AI does not constitute a “person,” and states that it will not replace the duties traditionally performed by guild members. But it does not prohibit AI, and mandates only “consultation” on how AI will be used in the creative process. It also does not include provisions governing how AI programs can be trained — which are key priorities for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

Many writer-directors, who are members of both the WGA and DGA, had publicly announced they would be voting no in solidarity with the WGA strike.

Had the DGA membership voted down the agreement, negotiators would have been forced to return to the bargaining table.

The DGA’s custom is to announce that members voted to ratify by an “overwhelming” margin, but not to provide the tally.

The last time the guild released the actual results was 1996, when the contract was approved on a vote of 2,949 to 112 — or 96.3% in favor.

