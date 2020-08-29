DGA Health Plan Offers Third Round Of Premium-Free COBRA Benefits Amid Pandemic

Trustees of the DGA-Producer Pension and Health Plans have approved a third round of premium-free COBRA coverage – this time for participants whose earned active coverage terminated on June 30, 2020, extending the total period of premium-free COBRA coverage from three to six months, through December 31, 2020. The trustees approved similar rounds of premium-free COBRA coverage in April and June. The trustees said the latest move was made in recognition of “the continued shutdown of production since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact this has on participants.”

In a statement to participants today, the trustees said that those who lost earned active coverage on June 30th are eligible for the extended period of premium-free COBRA coverage if the DGA Health Plan is their primary plan. “Eligible Health Plan participants will automatically receive the additional three months of premium-free COBRA coverage, continuing at the same level as your current coverage, with no additional action required. If you plan to continue COBRA coverage beyond the additional three-month premium-free period, or if you would like your premium-free COBRA coverage at a level lower than your current coverage, you will need to indicate your preference by completing and returning the COBRA Election Form, which will be sent to you shortly.”

The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) allows eligible employees who have lost their jobs to continue receiving health benefits.

