DGA Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The Directors Guild of America is presenting its 74th annual DGA Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline is posting the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below, and refresh for updates.

On the red carpet earlier, DGA nominee Jane Campion responded to Sam Elliott’s widely reported criticism of her movie The Power of the Dog by saying he “hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia.”

But on with the show.

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter opened the ceremony with a look ahead to the “exceptional challenges” of next year’s film and TV contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. Read her full remarks here.

Presenting the night’s first award for Children’s Program, Better Things creator-star Pamela Adlon said of the longtime Sesame Street actor who died this week: ” I have to give a shout out to Emilio Delgado, who played Luis. Alegria para siempre. Did I say it right? I don’t know.”

She then presented the award to Smrit Mundhra for HBO Max’s Through Our Eyes.

Adam Vetri took the Reality Program prize for directing Discovery Channel’s Getaway Driver. “On this show, it’s not a typical reality show,” he said. “It’s a big show, it’s a dangerous show — high-speed car chases, stunts, pyro and explosions. The importance of a proper DGA AD team cannot be overstated.”

Hosted again by Judd Apatow, the DGAs are an important bellwether in the Oscar race: Only seven times since the marquee Theatrical Feature Film award’s inception in 1949 has the winner differed from the eventual Oscar winner for Directing. Last year was no exception as Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao took the DGA’s top film prize en route to her historic Oscar win for Best Director. But in 2020, Sam Mendes won the DGA Award before the Oscar went to Bong Joon-ho.

This year, the Academy Award field doesn’t match up exactly with the DGA’s Theatrical Feature Film nominees. Belfast‘s Kenneth Branagh, Licorice Pizza‘s Paul Thomas Anderson, The Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion and West Side Story‘s Steven Spielberg are up for both prizes, but the DGA’s fifth nom went to Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve. Despite that film being up for 10 Oscars, Best Direction is not one of them. Instead, the Academy nominated Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car.

Spike will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction tonight, and Joseph Reidy and Garry Hood will receive Special DGA Awards tonight for their contributions to the guild.

Here are the winners announced thus far at the 74th DGA Awards:

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SMRITI MUNDHRA

Through Our Eyes, “Shelter”

(HBO Max)

REALITY PROGRAMS

ADAM VETRI

Getaway Driver, “Electric Shock”

(Discovery Channel)

Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: John Esposito Second Assistant Director: Eric Pai

