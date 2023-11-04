DFS Furniture plc's (LON:DFS) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

Key Insights

DFS Furniture's Annual General Meeting to take place on 10th of November

Salary of UK£453.0k is part of CEO Tim Stacey's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

DFS Furniture's three-year loss to shareholders was 41% while its EPS grew by 52% over the past three years

The underwhelming share price performance of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 10th of November could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Tim Stacey Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that DFS Furniture plc has a market capitalization of UK£237m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£665k for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 34% above last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£453.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the British Specialty Retail industry with market capitalizations between UK£81m and UK£323m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£607k. So it looks like DFS Furniture compensates Tim Stacey in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Tim Stacey directly owns UK£705k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary UK£453k UK£443k 68% Other UK£212k UK£53k 32% Total Compensation UK£665k UK£496k 100%

On an industry level, around 56% of total compensation represents salary and 44% is other remuneration. DFS Furniture is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at DFS Furniture plc's Growth Numbers

DFS Furniture plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 52% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 5.2%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has DFS Furniture plc Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -41% over three years, DFS Furniture plc shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for DFS Furniture you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

