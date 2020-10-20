DFO minister will appoint rep to encourage dialogue in fisheries feud

Canada's fisheries minister says she's working to find a special representative to "help foster the dialogue" between Mi'kmaw and commercial fishers after opposition to Sipekne'katik's rights-based lobster fishery turned violent last week.

Bernadette Jordan, the MP for South Shore–St. Margarets, said Tuesday that she's still formalizing who that person will be, but that they could begin discussions with both sides in a matter of days, not weeks.

"These are people who have fished side by side for generations and what is happening has torn those relationships apart and we need to make sure that we get to a place where people are listening to each other," Jordan told CBC's Information Morning.

While a Supreme Court decision in 1999 affirmed the Mi'kmaq's right to fish for a moderate livelihood, the federal government has never defined what that means.

The minister said she's had "very good, positive conversations" with members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation about defining a moderate livelihood, but added there "is no simple solution" to the decades-long question.

"We have made incremental progress over the years, but right now we need to make sure that this is implemented for the long term so that everybody has clarity on what we're doing as we go forward," Jordan said.

Jordan added that right now her conversations with both commercial and Mi'kmaw representatives are taking place over the phone, from her home.

"This has been a challenge for me that there has been, you know, concerns around my ability to move freely," she said.

Sipekne'katik's lobster fishery, which launched last month 21 years after the landmark Marshall decision, has faced tense and sometimes violent opposition by non-Indigenous commercial fishers.

Last week, several hundred commercial fishers and their supporters targeted and vandalized two facilities where Mi'kmaw fishers store their catch. One of those facilities was later burned to the ground in what police said was a suspicious fire.

Mike Sack, chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation, told reporters Tuesday he's pleased to see an increased police presence in the area. He said talks with the federal government have been positive in recent days.

"We're hoping that we progress a lot more before the end of the week," he said. "We're kind of pushing our timeline very hard and we're hoping in the next couple of weeks we have something on paper and it's out there for the world to see."

Sack said he planned to meet with fishers Tuesday evening and has good news for them that he'll share more widely later this week.

During an emergency debate Monday night, MP Chris d'Entremont, who represents the riding in southwest Nova Scotia, said it's time commercial harvesters join the discussion.

