DFDS: Financial Calendar 2022

Company Announcement no. 36 / 10 December 2021


DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2022:

Q4 and year-end report 2021 8 February

Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM 8 February

Annual report 2021 24 February

AGM 23 March

Q1 report 2022 11 May

Q2 report 2022 16 August

Q3 report 2022 17 November


Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10.00am CET on the following dates in 2022:

12 January
8 February
11 March
12 April
11 May
13 June
12 July
16 August
13 September
12 October
17 November
13 December


Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

