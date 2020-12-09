Why Dez Bryant's positive COVID test didn't stop Ravens-Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant works out prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

An hour prior to kickoff of an NFL game previously rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, a player tested positive for COVID-19. And in an instant, to many on the outside, football in 2020 reached new levels of absurdity.

Dez Bryant was pulled off the field Tuesday during pregame warmups. Thirty minutes before he and the Baltimore Ravens were set to host the Dallas Cowboys, he fired off a string of perplexed, frustrated tweets. He announced his positive test. Then he asked a pertinent question, one that befuddled fans as well.

“Since I tested positive for Covid before the game, do the game stop or go on?”

To the NFL, the answer was simple. To some viewers, it seemed ridiculous. The game went on without Bryant – but otherwise without a hitch.

Never mind that Bryant had shared a locker room with Ravens teammates.

Never mind that he’d embraced some of his old Cowboys friends.

Never mind that a delated tweet from a Ravens employee, picturing Bryant hugging one of those friends, was already circulating on social media.

The optics, for a variety of reasons, vexed fans and stirred criticism.

But optics and science don’t always agree. Tuesday’s game, in reality, was no more or less safe after the Ravens learned of Bryant’s positive test than it was before. The decision to play on, therefore, was entirely justifiable.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin March, left, wears his My Cause My Cleats special cleats, while shaking hands with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant prior to an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Why could the game go on?

The pertinent question here is about additional risk. During pregame warmups, and in the locker room, Bryant could have spread the coronavirus to teammates or opponents. Had his COVID-19 case not been detected, he could have infected others immediately before, during or after the game. That’s why he was removed from the field.

But once he was removed, there is no additional risk on Tuesday night. Or at least none connected to Bryant. Even if Bryant did infect teammates, they wouldn’t become contagious for at least another two days.

This is because the virus takes time to incubate. The incubation period is usually 3-7 days. This means that anybody who had contact with Bryant should begin to take some precautions on Thursday or Friday. But it has no bearing on behavior or risk Tuesday night, hours after possible infection.

The one thing that could change this analysis is if other Ravens players engaged in some sort of risky activity alongside Bryant days ago; and if contact tracers believe those other players could have contracted the virus in the same place, at the same time as Bryant. But there is no reason to believe that happened. All other Ravens tests have come back negative.

So there is very little chance that playing Tuesday’s game without Bryant will contribute to any additional spread of the virus.

