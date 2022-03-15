Dexter, a Subsidiary of DexKo Global Inc., Acquires HiSpec Wheel & Tire, Inc.

3 min read

NOVI, Mich., March 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dexter Axle Company ("Dexter") has acquired HiSpec Wheel & Tire, Inc. ("HiSpec") located in Mishawaka, IN.

Dexter (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)
Dexter (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)

Established in 1995, HiSpec designs and provides aluminum and steel wheels, tires, and related accessories to the RV, trailer and transportation industries. The company has earned a reputation for offering the safest and most innovative wheel & tire assemblies in the industry, while providing the highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

Dexter, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employs over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 18 manufacturing facilities and over 30 company-owned distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter has built a reputation as a trusted brand serving utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy-duty, agricultural, specialty equipment manufacturers and distribution partners.

"Uniting Dexter and HiSpec allows us to offer a more comprehensive line of safety related towing products to all our customers and business partners. We are very excited to bring the HiSpec team into the Dexter family while providing an improved product offering to our valued customers," states Adam Dexter, President and CEO of Dexter.

"I am excited to welcome the HiSpec team into the Dexter family. We continue to see opportunity to improve our ability to offer even better products and service to our customers through our distribution and direct channels," adds Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global. "HiSpec fits very well within our strategy, and we expect to see significant benefit to the combined business. We continue to demonstrate our ability to effectively acquire complementary companies and integrate them."

"We have worked with Dexter for twenty years," states Brad Richards, President and Founder of HiSpec. "I feel very comfortable that we are passing the baton to a team with great integrity and experience. It will be gratifying to see DexKo take HiSpec to the next level in the years to come."

"The team at HiSpec is thrilled to be part of the Dexter organization," states Joe Katona, General Manager of HiSpec Wheel & Tire. "Combining our resources strengthens our position and ability to provide our customers with superior and more efficient service."

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

Please send inquiries to:
Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing
smiller@dexteraxle.com
Phone: 574.295.7888
Phone: 574.296.7228
Fax: 574.296.7368

