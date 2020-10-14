Dexter: Serial killer drama revived for limited series with Michael C Hall returning

Michael C Hall in season eight of ‘Dexter’ (YouTube/Showtime)

Dexter, the acclaimed serial killer drama that captivated audiences from 2006 to 2013, is returning to the screens.

The TV show is being revived at Showtime as a limited series, according to Variety.

Ten new episodes have been ordered, with actor Michael C Hall reprising the titular role.

Production is expected to begin in 2021, with the programme airing in the fall.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Gary Levine, Showtime’s co-president of entertainment said in a statement.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that [showrunner] Clyde Phillips and Michael C Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Dexter ran for eight seasons of Showtime. The titular character and protagonist is a forensic technician in Miami, Florida, who lives a secret double life as a serial killer targeting other murderers.

The show was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards throughout its run. It won two Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes, including Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series – Drama for Hall.