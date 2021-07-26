Dexter season 9 releases first trailer ahead of November premiere

Photo credit: Showtime

Dexter season 9 has unveiled its first trailer along with an official premiere date in the US.

Subtitled New Blood, this 10-episode revival finds Michael C Hall reprising his killer of killers Dexter Morgan, coming off the back of a "whirlwind" journey.

In the footage, he's made a brand new life for himself in the town of Iron Lake, going by the false name Jim Lindsay before circumstances circle him back towards old habits.

Ahead of Dexter: New Blood's November 7 release on Showtime, figures from the cast and crew got together for a Comic-Con@Home panel this weekend.

Returning showrunner Clyde Phillips explained: "One of the things that Michael insisted on, and he was completely right, was that this not be Dexter season 9. This is not the next moment after the lumberjack moment. We pick up with Dexter in another place, in another world, actually, as far away from Miami as possible."

Lead actor Hall – not for the first time – then weighed in on why they've jumped back into this universe, which originally closed its doors back in 2013.

"I think the ending was mystifying, at best, to people – confounding, exasperating, frustrating, on down the line of negative adjectives.

"I think this is a show that's very important to all of us and the chance to revisit it and maybe in the process redefine the sense of the show's ending and the sense of the show's legacy more broadly was certainly a part of our motivation," he added.

Dexter: New Blood hits Showtime on November 7.

