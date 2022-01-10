‘Dexter: New Blood’ finale leaves fans satisfied eight years after the series first ended

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Dexter: New Blood finale:

On the finale of the Dexter: New Blood mini series Sunday, what is potentially a second series finale for the character of Dexter ended with fans much less upset this time around, considering the series finale in 2013 is widely thought of as one of the worst in TV history.

The return of Dexter Morgan in what was billed as a mini series was meant to course-correct the initial series finale, which found the titular character disappearing to a quaint mountain town and changing his identity, leaving his son behind.

But when he started to feel the heat in this finale, instead of disappearing Dexter came face-to-face with his past, and face-to-face with his son Harrison, who was pointing a gun at him.

After Harrison tracked down a fleeing Dexter in the woods, a poignant moment happened with Dexter reflecting on all the good people he has killed over the years - while operating outside of his “code” that requires him to only kill bad people - and it became clear to Dexter and his son that there was only one way for this to end. With Harrison killing his father.

“I've never really felt love. Real love. Until now,” Dexter’s infamous voiceover said before a gunshot rang out.

Reactions to the ending poured in on Twitter and while some still weren’t happy, many thought it was the perfect ending by providing some much-needed closure.

the ending to Dexter was perfect — barbie after dark (@barbie_VXXV) January 10, 2022

Definitely satisfied with Dexter New Blood finale 👍!



I feel this gave me the closure i needed #DexterNewBlood #DexterNewBloodFinale — Sanoshi (@Sanoshi_Cross) January 10, 2022

The only fitting ending for Dexter, but, it still hurts. #DexterNewBlood pic.twitter.com/RjLr3kixUj — Sheila Stiles 🇨🇦 (@styler12) January 10, 2022

We got the ending we deserved. Very happy about it. The other one was the second worse ending to a series I ever saw. — Christian Jarry (@sicnaxyz) January 10, 2022

The definitive ending Dexter needed. Almost a decade later. — Macho Man Randy Bo-bandy (@HarmoniousFunk) January 10, 2022

A real ending for Dexter, finally. — Nick (@youphoric) January 10, 2022

the new ending of dexter is just as much of a letdown as the first…. — kristina 😇 (@KayEden) January 10, 2022

Showrunner Clyde Philips didn’t shut the door on continuing the franchise with Harrison, but said it’s ultimately up to Showtime. But with the pain of this ending still settling in for some fans, another reboot can probably wait.

Dexter: New Blood aired Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on Showtime.

