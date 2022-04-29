Dexter Jackson: How it feels to be pardoned by the US president

Dexter Eugene Jackson knew he had "a one in a million chance" of being pardoned by the US president for his 2002 cannabis conviction. Three days ago, his prayers were answered.

On a Tuesday morning like any other, Dexter was on his way to work in the US state of Georgia when he received a phone call.

The woman on the other end was congratulating him. Dexter thought it must be a spam call.

That was until the woman, a journalist from the local CBS TV station, revealed the reason for the call: the 52-year-old was among three Americans being pardoned for their crimes by President Joe Biden.

"It was crazy," Dexter tells the BBC. "I had to pull over and take a deep breath."

When he drove home to tell his wife Tamika, she went online - and sure enough, there was Dexter's name on the White House website, one of just three pardons, the first of Joe Biden's presidency.

A staff member from the White House soon reached out to confirm he had a special pardon certificate arriving in the mail.

Pardons are not a declaration of innocence. But wiping a criminal record clean has practical benefits - such as regaining the right to vote in some states - while reducing stigma, and increasing morale.

"I've got a new lease on life," says Dexter. "I want to give thanks to President Biden and the Department of Justice."

In 2002, Dexter was convicted in a federal court in Georgia on cannabis distribution charges.

Although he did not participate in trafficking, prosecutors said he let dealers make transactions within the pool hall he owned and operated at the time.

"My part in the whole thing was being friends with the wrong people and turning a blind eye to things," he says.

But admitting to the mistake, he adds: "My mom always said you're only as good as the company you keep."

Dexter was sentenced to four months behind bars, followed by 12 months of probation.

He served his time in South Carolina, where he claims most of his fellow inmates were "attorneys and other high-profile people in the community" rather than "what you see on TV".

He felt shame for a while - but then began reflecting upon how he had erred and how he could change, sometimes in conversation with other prisoners.

One of them - who was serving a much longer sentence - told him the best thing he could do was take life one day at a time, he recalls.

And one day at a time, the father of two has "hit the ground running" since his release.

President Biden said Dexter and the other pardoned people had "demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities"

Teaching himself how to fix smartphones and tablets through online tutorials, Dexter converted his pool hall into Jack of Trades, a phone repair store in the city of Union Point.

He hired local high school students to help, through a work experience programme for young adults. He says he has remained in touch with every single one, all of whom are doing well.

Five years ago, he secured a real estate licence and began fulfilling a life-long ambition to build and remodel houses in the area, like his father Perry once did.

He loves helping first-time home-buyers and his work is important because, as the White House noted on Tuesday, quality affordable housing is in short supply in Athens.

Dexter first appealed for clemency, via his lawyer Bruce Morris, during the Obama administration. Now, President Biden - who acts on advice from officials - has granted his wish.

The Jackson family has deep roots in the Athens community.

Perry Jackson, a local city councilman and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president, opened the Jacksons Bar-B-Que family restaurant in 1977 - now managed by Dexter's brother Kevin.

Dexter has served on the local planning and zoning board, and the county recreational board.

He recognises that many in his community stood with him and helped rebuild his confidence after prison, from business associates and bankers, to his church group and even his probation officer.

Now he is giving back.

"My mom and dad always said good follows good. When you do right by your community and your people, good will follow you."

Dexter promised his parents he would someday get his rights reinstated. Both died within two years of his conviction, and his lawyer has also passed away. But he believes all three are looking down from above with pride.

"I haven't [even] had a speeding ticket since that conviction," Dexter says. "I've lived a model life and tried to help other people."

Pardon in hand, he is now ready to plan the next stage of his life.

He is excited to watch his grandchild - one-year-old Halo - grow up. He wants to pursue further real estate qualifications, write a book, and even run for political office.

"A lot of people let that one mistake define them and they give up," he says. "I never let it stop me. I want to show that you can make mistakes, but you can put it behind you and go on."