Dexter Finale Recap: Did Angela Peg Dexter as the Bay Harbor Butcher? And Did This Ending Satisfy You? (Grade It!)

Nick Caruso
·7 min read

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter‘s last hour is finally upon us.

More from TVLine

Heading into the series finale, Harrison and Dexter are closer than ever before… almost as close as Angela is to tying our boy Dex to Matt Caldwell’s murder. With Kurt officially out of the way, it all comes down to Iron Lake’s chief of police. Did Dexter go down for offing Matt? Did Angela actually capture the elusive Bay Harbor Butcher? Let’s dive right into this explosive, emotional and jam-packed finale to find out.

Angela listens to Molly’s notes on Iron Lake. “Dark secrets lurk behind Iron Lake,” the podcaster says in the recording, “and the more I do the deep dive, the more I come up with.” (And she doesn’t even know the half of it.) The Chief of Police puts out an official APB for the missing Molly, as Dexter walks around the remains of his torched home. He comments on how many “good folks” there are in the town, all of whom are helping “Mr. Serial Killer and son.” But he knows if he’s going to teach Harrison the code, it can’t be there.

Dexter tells Harrison they’ll likely be moving, but the kid is skeptical of leaving his friends so soon. They decide to head somewhere warmer, perhaps Los Angeles, since a big city will give them plenty of fodder to appease their dark passengers. As they drive away from their former home, Angela finds Matt Caldwell’s titanium screw in the rubble.

Before dinner, Angela sends the kids out for groceries. When Dexter goes in for a hug, she pulls a gun on him. The jig is finally up, as Logan storms in and cuffs him. Dexter is officially under arrest for Matt’s murder… but not Kurt’s.

Angela begins her questioning, and when he’s asked to state his name, he says “Jim Lindsay” before copping to being Dexter Morgan. She tells him they never identified the second person in the woods with Matt, then pulls out the screw she found, which was used to repair the fracture Matt suffered after his boating accident. She also reveals the note she received that points to Dexter as the murderer.

Dexter New Blood Finale Episode 10
Dexter New Blood Finale Episode 10

She admits it’s possible it could’ve been done in self-defense, but she knows Dexter burned the body. Titanium doesn’t melt, after all. Dexter tells her Kurt lied about Matt being in New York, then stripped the cabin apartment the day after Dexter and Molly were there. Maybe Kurt killed Matt and is framing Dexter for the job as revenge for getting Kurt arrested, he offers.

Logan tells Angela that Dexter’s story seems plausible, which means it could seem plausible to a jury. He senses she’s not telling him everything, but she says she can’t say a thing until she’s positive.

When Harrison finally gets to see Dexter, Dad tells him it has nothing to do with Kurt and that Harrison is safe. He’s sure he can get out of it, and they’ll be on the road in just a couple days. “We’ll get through this,” Dexter tells him. “The world needs us.”

Angela dials Angel Batista, and tells him they’ve had some deaths that resemble the victims of the Bay Harbor Butcher. She asks him about Sgt. Doakes. Batista tells her that his ex-wife (the dearly departed Maria LaGuerta) had a theory that it was Dexter Morgan. But according to him, Dexter’s long gone. She forwards him a photo of Dex and Angela in happier times. Ang asks if Batista ever caught Maria’s murderer, but of course he didn’t. With that, Batista says he’s heading her way and bringing all of his files with him.

Angela questions Dexter again. She says he might get away with Matt’s murder, but she’ll stake her career and family on the fact that he’s a murderer. She’s got one word for him: ketamine. She shows him a photo of Jasper, and says the guy had the drug in his system. Then, she shows him photos of the Bay Harbor Butcher’s victims who shared the same wheel marks and ketamine in their systems. She tells him she knows he’s the Butcher. The next day, he’ll be arraigned for Matt’s murder, which may or may not stick. Then, he’ll be reunited with his old pal Batista. He’ll be extradited back to Florida where he’ll stand on trial for the Butcher killings. And Florida’s a state with the death penalty.

Dexter New Blood Finale Episode 10
Dexter New Blood Finale Episode 10

Dexter asks her to turn off the camera. She obliges. “You were right about Kurt Caldwell,” he says. “I can prove it.” He reveals that Kurt had been active for 25 years, and gives her the exact location of Kurt’s hatch. Inside is the proof she’s always been searching for.

In his jail cell, Dexter is haunted by Debra, who says Angela’s never going to let go of this. Dexter asks Logan for some water, and when the guy brings it, Dex grabs him and smashes his head against the cell bars. He demands the keys, but when Logan tries to pull out his gun, Dexter snaps his neck. He calls Harrison and tells his son to meet him where they found the white deer. It’s time to go. NOW.

Angela arrives to the cabin, and traipses through Kurt’s corridor where all of his trophies are kept. She finds EVERYONE she spent her entire career searching for. She crawls up the hatch to radio Logan, only Dexter has Logan’s walkie and car. She then radios Teddy and tells him to get her all of the backup in the goddamn world. When Teddy says he hasn’t heard from Logan in a while, Angela KNOWS. She races to the station and finds the poor guy’s dead body outside the now-empty jail cell.

When Dexter meets Harrison in the woods, the boy questions whose blood is all over him. Harrison realizes Dex called from Logan’s phone and puts two and two together. “There was no other way,” Dexter assures him, but Harrison doesn’t take kindly to the news. “It was the only way I could get back to you,” Dad says. Harrison, however, is pissed. His feelings of abandonment rush back to the surface. “I want,” Dexter pauses. “I need to be with you.” Harrison says Dexter needs to turn himself in, but Dexter replies that he’ll get the death penalty. “Maybe you deserve it,” the boy responds.

Dexter New Blood Finale Episode 10
Dexter New Blood Finale Episode 10

Dexter tells Harrison that he doesn’t have to come, but Dexter’s gotta go. As he walks away, Harrison pulls out his rifle and aims it directly at his father. He blames Dexter for what happened to his mom and his Aunt Deb. “You’re right,” Dex tells the teen. He apologizes for everything he’s done to him. “You deserve better. A better life. A better father.” Then, Dexter reminds his son to take the safety off. With tears in his eyes, Dexter knows it’s the only way out. He coaches the boy through taking the shot and after a loud POP, Dexter collapses and dies in the snow. “You did good,” he mutters to the boy, as Deb massages his hand.

Angela shows up and screams at Harrison to drop the rifle. Harrison holds his hands out assuming she’s going to cuff him. Instead, she gives him cash and tells him to take the truck, head to the highway and never come back. She hugs him tightly and sends him on his way.

In the truck, Harrison finds a letter that Dexter wrote Hannah telling her that he was alive and that he’d give anything to see them again. The letter continues: He wanted his child to live a life without fear, so he could share his gifts with the world. But he knew with him around, a normal life for Harrison wouldn’t have been possible. “Unless Harrison shows any dark tendencies, I beg you. Let me die, so my son can live.”

As a string of police cars blaze toward Iron Lake, Harrison drives away.

Did Dexter stick the landing this time? Vote in our polls below, then fire away in the Comments!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Clean air is on sale for only $79 — now that's a bargain! (Thanks Amazon)

    Fresh air is more important than ever-- Save almost 20% on this high rated air purifier, so you can breathe easy.

  • 18 of the best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend, from tech to kitchen appliances

    We've done the work for you to find the best deals of the week.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson practically danced in delight. He dribbled through his legs a half-dozen times one day last week, then hopped on both feet to complete two circles all while triumphantly raising his right hand high in the air to acknowledge his cheering supporters. Thompson is back to basketball at long last. Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother has been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in a game for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Sunday against Cleveland following

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.