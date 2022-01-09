Dexter: New Blood: Is Season 2 On the Way? Showrunner Weighs In

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Dexter: New Blood.

New Blood has been shed, but will more bodies be joining the pile?

In the (series?) finale of the Dexter revival (now available to stream via Showtime), son Harrison (final spoiler alert!) killed Dexter with his rifle after discovering his dad had murdered the innocent Sgt. Logan. With Dexter’s code officially in doubt, father and son alike knew his death was the only way out for both of them. When Chief of Police Angela Bishop arrived to the scene, she handed the teen a wad of cash and told him to hightail it out of Iron Lake for good. (Read a full finale recap here.)

With Harrison absolved of his crimes, is there a chance the series could continue with Harrison as the lead and the late Bay Harbor Butcher serving as his Harry/Deb?

“As you can imagine, that’s not the first time I’ve been asked that,” executive producer and showrunner Clyde Phillips tells TVLine, noting that Dexter is “hugely successful” for the cabler.

While there are currently no official plans in the works for a Season 2 or Harrison-centric offshoot (yet), Phillips, who oversaw the first four seasons of the series’ original run, is game to revisit the world of dark passengers and tortured killers.

“It’s all in Showtime’s hands,” he says. “If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do Harrison. We want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”

Do you want to see Harrison’s story continued in a possible Season 2? Let us know in the Comments.

