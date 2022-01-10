Dexter: New Blood Poll: Would You Watch a Season 2 Without [Spoiler]?

The following contains spoilers from the season finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood.

If Dexter: New Blood gets renewed for a second season, how new do you want the blood to be?

After all, in Sunday’s finale, Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) killed Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his rifle after discovering that his dad had murdered the guilty-of-nothing Sgt. Logan (Underground‘s Alano Miller). With Dexter’s code officially demanding scrutiny, father and son alike knew that his death was the only way out, for both of them. When Chief of Police Angela Bishop (Goliath‘s Julia Jones) arrived at the fresh murder scene, she — having come to realize all that Dexter Morgan/”Jim Lindsay” had done, dating back years and years — sympathetically handed Harrison some cash and told him to hightail it out of Iron Lake, for good.

And as the season actually faded to black, we saw Harrison doing just that, avoiding a police roadblock to simply motor away. And while there was no overt suggestion that the teen is due for his own (code-driven) killing spree, surely that is an option for any possible Season 2.

When TVLine suggested to New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips that a second season might in fact follow Harrison, he said, “that’s not the first time I’ve been asked that,” but stopped well short of confirming that any such plan is in the works. Yet.

“It’s all in Showtime’s hands,” Phillips said. “If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do Harrison. We want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”

But is a second season following Harrison what Dexter: New Blood viewers actually want? If Season 2 did follow the serial killer’s scion, would you insist that Dexter serve as his Harry-like sherpa? or would you be OK with Harrison going it alone?

Or… do you adamantly believe that Dexter somehow cheated death in that season finale, and should continue to serve justice in his particular, bloody way?

Think about the Season 2 scenario(s) that you would be open to, and vote in our poll below (checking any answers that apply!).

