Is DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll look at DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for DexCom:

0.078 = US$158m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$360m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, DexCom has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Does DexCom Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that DexCom's ROCE is fairly close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.4%. Aside from the industry comparison, DexCom's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

DexCom reported an ROCE of 7.8% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how DexCom's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:DXCM Past Revenue and Net Income, March 23rd 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for DexCom.

Do DexCom's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

DexCom has current liabilities of US$360m and total assets of US$2.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On DexCom's ROCE

That said, DexCom's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than DexCom. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

