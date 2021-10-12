The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the Twelve Months Ending June 30th, 2021

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced that its FY2021 financial statements for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation
Stacey Mischel 201-337-4700 x114

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation



