Devyani International IPO: GMP, Allotment, Listing Date, All You Need to Know

Devyani International Limited had made its market debut on August 4 and closed its subscriptions on August 6. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain brand opened its Rs 1,838 crore initial public offering this week and saw a tremendous amount of engagement from its investors in terms of subscriptions. On day three of the public issue, the company received a strong response from investors who had subscribed to the issue a total of 116.70 times, as the subscription came to a close. Devyani International is one of the largest QSR chain operators in India with over 655 stores across 155 cities across the country. Its core brands include popular names such as Pizza Hut and KFC. As of March 2021, the brand has 264 KFC stores, 297 Pizza Hut stores and 44 Costa Coffee establishments.

