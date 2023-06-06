'Devoted' Mom and Wife of Mass. Police Officer Dies by Suicide Days After Giving Birth to Twins

“Despite her relentless efforts to seek help,” loved ones said that Ariana Sutton felt “the burden of postpartum depression”

Go Fund Me Ariana Sutton

Family and friends in Massachusetts are looking to raise awareness around postpartum depression after the death of a local police officer’s wife.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Sutton, of Norton, died by suicide on May 31 after giving birth to twins nine days prior, according to ABC affiliate WCVB-TV and The Enterprise.

The 36-year-old, whose "greatest joy was spending time with her family," shared three children with Easton police officer Tyler Sutton, per her obituary.

"Two weeks ago, we were calling him saying, 'Congratulations,' and putting cards together for him,” police Chief Keith Boone told WCVB-TV. “Now, we're preparing for a funeral.”

Related: Calif. Girl, 17, Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's Graduation: 'She Had a Bright Future'

Her husband’s brother, Jason Sutton, described Ariana as a "very gentle, kind human being."

"Ariana wanted these kids so badly," he told The Enterprise of the twins, who were born a month early. "She lived to be a mother."

According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family, the births of Everly Irene and Rowan Stephen “brought unforeseen challenges” for the "vibrant and devoted mother," which put “an immense strain on Ariana's mental health."

"Despite her relentless efforts to seek help, the burden of postpartum depression became too much to bear," read a message on the page.

“Our hearts are broken as we navigate life without Ariana, an irreplaceable member of our family,” wrote Kiley Sutton, Ariana’s sister-in-law, in a Facebook post on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boone told WCVB-TV that Tyler has “a long road ahead of him" and asked others to educate themselves about the impacts of postpartum depression (PPD).



"It's so important that you ask for help," sister-in-law Catherine Sutton said during an interview with The Enterprise. "If another family's able to avoid what we're going through right now, it's worth it to share our story."

Related: Man and 4 Children Drown During Fishing Incident in Quebec: 'Everyone Is Gutted’

About one in seven people develop PPD after giving birth, according to the National Institute of Health. Unlike “baby blues,” which typically go away after a couple of weeks, this form of depression “tends to last longer and severely affects women's ability to return to normal function.”

“Some women don’t tell anyone about their symptoms,” according to the Office on Women’s Health, noting that new mothers “may feel embarrassed, ashamed, or guilty about feeling depressed” after giving birth. Additionally, “they may also worry they will be seen as bad mothers."

Related: Girl, 2, and Mom Among 4 Dead in Aircraft Crash That Caused Fighter Jets to Scramble Across D.C.

For the past 8 years, Ariana and her sister co-owned Starline Academy for the Performing Arts in Stoughton, where she worked there for five years before becoming an owner, according to her obituary. She was a member of the Greater Brockton Dance Teachers Association, as well.

Story continues

“Ariana thrived at inspiring children with the joys of dance,” her obituary read.

Related: 4-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Canal After Wandering Away from Family’s Rental: ‘Heartbroken’

As of Tuesday, more than $263,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to support the family.

Her twins are currently being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, where they will likely remain till the end of the month, according to The Enterprise.

She is survived by her husband and three children, 4-year–old Melody Ki and twins Everly and Rowan.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.