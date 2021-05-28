DevOps in a Legacy Environment Enterprise Survey 2020: Comprehensive View of the Attitudes, Adoption Patterns, and Intentions of Developers and IT Managers
Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Survey Series: DevOps in a Legacy Environment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on DevOps in a Legacy Environment, and explores technologies and methodologies that are important to enterprise IT and development.
This survey gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns, and intentions of developers and IT managers within the enterprise as they relate to DevOps initiatives and legacy environments, and is an important asset for any organization looking to sell DevOps technologies, tools, and services to other companies, as well as for any organization that wants to automate its own processes through DevOps.
This survey is unique from other surveys as it gets to the bottom of the DevOps issues by looking at them from BOTH the developer and IT Manager's point of view. Using actual survey data from over 250 developers and 250 IT managers, we present in-depth data and analysis to inform your DevOps decisions.
All results are presented in aggregate and then broken out by developer or operator answers so you can see the overall result as well as how the views of the two groups differ.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Report
Overview
Objectives of the Survey
Survey Methodology
Research Design
Relative Rankings
The Sample - Software Developers and IT Managers
What's New
Executive Summary
Demographics & Organizational Reporting Structure
IT Managers' Roles
Software Developers' Roles
Drivers for DevOps Initiatives
Company Size
Company Size by Developers vs. IT Managers
Company Age
Age
Experience in Software Development
Experience in IT Management
Industry
Organizational Reporting Structure
Team Responsibilities
Individual Responsibilities for Typical Apps
Champions Driving DevOps Approach
Environments - Development & Deployment
Formal DevOps Plan Implementation
Organizational Deployment Practices
Frequency of Software Releases
Compelling Reasons for Adopting DevOps
Personnel Gaps in Technical Staff
DevOps' Influence on the Development Lifecycle
Skill Gaps in Technical Staff
DevOps' Influence in Assorted IT Activities
Organizational Changes in a DevOps Environment
IT and Development Landscape
In-house vs. Third-party Development
Commercial vs. Open Source Libraries
Typical Responsibilities in IT Roles
Changing Roles in IT Landscape
Use of Low-code or No-code Environments
Use Cases for Low-code Development
Main Drawback to Low-code Development
Time Spent on Development/IT Activities
Top Challenges for Development
Top Media for Addressing Challenges
Integrating DevOps Structure for Legacy Systems
Use of Legacy Systems in IT Infrastructure
Time Devoted to DevOps vs. Legacy
Migrating Legacy Systems to Public Cloud
Incorporation of Legacy Systems in DevOps Environments
Current Approaches to Working with Legacy and DevOps
Comfort with Legacy vs. DevOps
Frustrating Aspects of Working with Legacy Architectures
Frustrating Aspects of Working with Legacy Architectures
How Legacy Apps Interact with DevOps
Proponents for Transitioning Legacy to DevOps
Responsibility for Transitioning Legacy to DevOps
Why Organizations Maintain Legacy Systems
Adding New Technologies to Legacy Apps
Anticipated Outcome for Enterprise Workloads
Greatest Difficulty in Transitioning Legacy to DevOps
Greatest Difficulty in Extending DevOps to Legacy
Impact of Technology Modernization on Development
ITIL
Current Use of ITIL or ITIL-derived Frameworks
ITIL Certification
Level of Adherence to ITIL
Relationship between DevOps and ITSM
Needed Improvement in ITIL Processes
Detection of Problems in Deployments
Major Problem Review
Involvement in Supplier Management
Service Level Agreement Determination
Interaction with Application Performance Management
Important Aspects of Application Performance Management
Greatest Trouble Spot in Resource Availability
Deployment Scheduling Practices
Knowledge Exchange between IT and Business Users
Occurrence of Internal Training
Raising RFCs
How RFCs are Handled
DesignOps
Organizations with Design Team
Number of Designers in Organization
Number of Designers in a Team
Status of DesignOps in Organizations
Reasons for DesignOps Adoption
Role of DesignOps
Productivity
Typical Measurements of Productivity
Qualitative vs. Quantitative Assessment of Productivity
Satisfactorily Meeting Productivity Measurements
Chief Benefit of Increased Productivity
Methods of Providing Feedback on Productivity
Responsibility for Monitoring Productivity in Technical Teams
Impact of DevOps on Productivity
