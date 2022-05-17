DevOps Institute Announces 'Upskilling IT 2022' Report

·5 min read

New report available in four versions with global and regional data, reveals a critical need to close DevOps skills gaps, identifies top skills capabilities, and highlights emerging job roles to help individuals and organizations accelerate IT transformations

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., May 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the release of the "Upskilling IT 2022" report. In its fourth year, Upskilling IT examines DevOps upskilling and recruiting trends at enterprise IT organizations of all sizes worldwide. Additionally, the report identifies must-have IT skill capabilities in the modern DevOps landscape.

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/ (PRNewsfoto/The DevOps Institute)
DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/ (PRNewsfoto/The DevOps Institute)

For the first time, the report now offers four versions, the Global Report, Americas Regional Report, EMEA Regional Report and APAC Regional Report. To generate the report, 2,476 survey respondents in 120 countries provided more than 58,000 data points.

The report is available for download at https://www.devopsinstitute.com/upskilling-it

"Strong human skills like collaboration, communication, and social adeptness remain essential to the DevOps journey," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "In 2022, upskilling is as much an individual endeavor as it is an organizational responsibility. IT professionals ultimately control and manage their own upskilling journeys - and recruiting trends show that building critical skill sets is a worthy personal investment. The Upskilling IT Report offers deep insights into which skill capabilities are the most important to pursue today - including essential human skills."

Research and data analysis for Upskilling IT 2022 was led by DevOps Institute's Chief Research Officer, Eveline Oehrlich, with support from Platinum Sponsors GitLab and Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Gold Sponsor Rancher, and supporters Cycloid, DDLS, The Linux Foundation, LLPA, LPI, Narada Code, NTUC Learning Hub, Service Desk Institute, and Taub Solutions.

Key global findings from the 'Upskilling IT 2022' report include:

  • Insufficient IT resource skills are a major challenge across the globe. Forty percent of survey respondents said that the resource and skill shortage is one of their top three challenges. While 52 percent of the survey respondents claim that they have formal upskilling in place, 27 percent are starting to develop one and 16 percent do not have a formal upskilling program.

  • Addressing technical debt must be paired with addressing talent debt. While technical skills are a must-have skill priority, technology without human skills will not advance innovation and transformation.

  • While survey participants recognize technical and talent debt, the barriers toward upskilling prevent addressing skill gaps. Lack of time (53 percent), lack of budget (47 percent), lack of content in topic or depth (32 percent), and lack of priority from leadership (29 percent) are the top four barriers.

  • Upskilling is a professional and organizational imperative. Continuous learning must be foundational for leaders and individuals and requires a mind-shift across leaders and individuals. The top five must-have skill capabilities must be continuously upskilled: Process and Framework skills, Human skills, Technical skills, Automation skills, and Leadership skills.

  • Operations Engineers are the most in-demand job role with the most acute skills gap. Nearly 60 percent of respondents plan to recruit for operations engineering. Additional job roles that organizations plan to recruit for include, Team Leaders (40 percent) and Site Reliability Engineers (30 percent). DevOps Engineer, Software Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer, Infrastructure Engineer and Automation Architect are the top five job titles recently hired.

  • The majority of respondents, 93 percent, agree that human skills are critical or important. Respondents said collaboration and cooperation are the top human skills capabilities. However, collaboration and cooperation are the top human skill gaps in their organizations. Additionally, diversity and inclusion rose in importance as a must-have critical human skill.

  • Security and Cybersecurity are the most important technical skills. Ninety-two percent of respondents identified this skill as critical or important. Over 93 percent of respondents said being familiar with some form of DevSecOps is a critical or important factor.

"It was not surprising to learn that teams are spending 54 percent of their time globally on tool-related upskilling or training across dev, sec, and IT," said Oehrlich. "That is great news; however, there are other skills that must be developed. If we pair this finding with the fact that the biggest barrier toward upskilling was not having time, I am tempted to conclude the following: individuals are saying 'upskilling is not a priority for me unless it is technical.' I would advise taking a look at the human skill gaps, which (according to our survey) are collaboration and cooperation, creativity and entrepreneurship and interpersonal skills. Unfortunately, without developing these human skills, success, and outcomes will be difficult to achieve. The 2022 data shows that managing talent debt alongside technical debt maintains competitiveness and drives organizational growth. As leaders manage the shortage of skilled individuals, they must embrace a continuous learning environment to expedite organizational transformation and remain competitive in the market."

DevOps Institute Certifications for Upskilling

Now more than ever, organizations need DevOps professionals with validated skills and knowledge to support their digital transformation. DevOps Institute has identified nine core competencies and offers eleven certifications to help advance your DevOps career and grow professionally.

Get DevOps certified in one or more of these core competencies to better promote yourself to employers and colleagues.

Learn more about certifications: https://devopsinstitute.com/certifications/

About DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute's mission is to advance the humans of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute
Instagram | @humansofdevops
Facebook | Humans of DevOps

Media Contact:
Christin Jeffers
Catapult PR-IR
+1 303-581-7760
cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devops-institute-announces-upskilling-it-2022-report-301548863.html

SOURCE DevOps Institute

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c0082.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists