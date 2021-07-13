DevOps Institute Announces Site Reliability Engineering Practitioner Certification for IT Professionals to Upskill on Service Scalability and Reliability

New advanced certification helps the Humans of DevOps validate deeper knowledge of practices for SRE through automation, organizational ways of working and business alignment

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) Practitioner certification. This advanced certification helps candidates validate their deeper application of practices, methods, and tools for advancing site reliability engineering practices at their organizations. The SRE Practitioner certification is tailored for anyone focused on large-scale service scalability and reliability with an interest in modern IT leadership and organizational change approaches.



DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/ (PRNewsfoto/The DevOps Institute)

SRE Practitioner training to support the certification is available through DevOps Institute's accredited Education Partner channel. The certification exam is also available through the Education Partner channel or may be purchased directly from DevOps Institute. Learn more: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/certifications/sre-practitioner/

"The volume of change is much higher in today's complex IT environment, which leaves organizations vulnerable to outages and incidents," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "According to DevOps Institute's 2021 Upskilling report, nearly half of respondents voted SRE skills as must-have skills in the process and framework skills domain. DevOps Institute is pleased to offer an advanced SRE certification as a follow-on to the SRE Foundation certification. We're excited to offer this certification, the first of its kind, to continue skills growth in the SRE area."



The training and certification instills candidates with tangible takeaways, such as implementing SRE models that fit their organizational context, building advanced observability in distributed systems, building resiliency by design and learning effective incident responses using SRE practices.

Benefits of obtaining an SRE Practitioner Certification include:

Implementing SRE and DevOps in the right way leading to higher business value

Designing services for enhanced security, stability and reliability

Obtaining major improvement strategies for the product in the development, deployment and operations lifecycle

Increasing the balance between technical investment in reliability and customer experience

Building fault-tolerant distributed ecosystems that can be tested for risks of disaster

Building observability and intelligence in operations

Gaining broader skills-based capabilities that leverage the latest in automation

Establishing homogenous culture and greater synchronization between product, development and operational teams

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association. Our mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.

We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead and initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.

We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.

