DeVonta Smith broke Alabama's incredibly weird Super Bowl TD drought

Think about all of the incredible players who've come from Alabama during Nick Saban's regime alone.

Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones. There's plenty more where that came from on both sides of the ball. You can dig even deeper in Bama's history to find even greater players, too.

Somehow, despite all of that talent, none of them have ever scored a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

No, you're not reading that incorrectly.

No player drafted directly out of Alabama has ever scored a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Not until today, that is.

With this Jalen Hurts bomb to DeVonta Smith, the former Heisman trophy winner became the first Crimson Tide player to score a Super Bowl TD.

It’s finally happened! An Alabama player has scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl for the first time. Ever. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 10, 2025

No idea how this hasn't happened until now, but at least Crimson Tide fans have some good news today after missing the College Football Playoff.

