Devon and USA pen pals still in touch after both reaching 100

Geoff Banks began writing to Celesta Byrne after getting her details in 1938

Two people who have been pen pals since the 1930s are still corresponding and embracing technology to stay in touch having both turned 100.

Geoff Banks, from Devon, began writing to American Celesta Byrne after being given her details in 1938.

Communication, which began in their 20s, is still going strong between Honiton and Texas.

They also both said they planned to keep the long-running relationship going for as long as possible.

Letters have gone between the pair since they were both in their 20s

Their correspondence began when they were in their 20s as part of an educational project to put British and American students in contact.

Over the decades, the letters kept crossing the Atlantic.

Since then, pen and paper have given way to emails, with the help of their children, and now video calls.

They also met in person when Geoff visited New York in 2002.

Geoff Baker said it was a "source of great satisfaction to write to her for over all these years".

He said: "She's a very interesting person. We exchange stories and she's very good to talk to."

But, with such a long-running friendship between the boy from England and the girl from the US, the question has been asked if there was any ever any romance.

Celesta Byrne swiftly put such questions to rest: "No, we're just friends, like people who live next door.

"You ask how they're doing, you say a few words and then you both go to work.

"There wasn't 'glibbily globbally' stuff, it was just normal neighbour people."

Technology has helped Celesta Byrne and Geoff Banks stay in touch as they keep in contact by emails and now video calls

