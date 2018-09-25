Devon Travis reveals the Jays rookies who have impressed him most

It hasn’t been a season to be that excited about if you’re a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays. A record of 71-86 has them 24.0 games out of the last wildcard spot in the American League with only a handful of games remaining.

Although he’s only in his fourth season with the team, Devon Travis has proven to be a leader for some of the youngsters in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

With the postseason out of the picture, the final few months have allowed the Blue Jays to give a handful of their prospects some big league experience. Although he hasn’t been in the league very long himself, second baseman Devon Travis has been impressed with their play at the game’s highest level.

In the most recent episode of Digging in with J.P. Arencibia, the 27-year-old chats about the impact rookies such as Rowdy Tellez and Sean Reid-Foley have had on the team and their futures with the Jays.

“This team is really moving in a bright direction,” he said. “They’re guys that really want to win, and they will win, and I think they can do it for a long time.”

More Blue Jays coverage on Yahoo Sports



