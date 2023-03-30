Devon hydrogen plant shortlisted for government support

BBC
·1 min read
Solar panels
Hydrogen will be produced by solar and wind power

A hydrogen production project in Devon is one of 20 that could get financial support from the government.

Carlton Power plans to produce and store hydrogen produced by renewable electricity at Langage Energy Park, near Plymouth.

Langage Green Hydrogen is part of the government's strategy Powering Up Britain, which plans to cut greenhouse gases by investing in renewable energy.

Carlton Power said it was aiming to start commercial operation in 2024.

The plant is on a shortlist of 20 projects that could get financial support through the government's Hydrogen Business Model.

Hydrogen would be produced by solar and wind power, said Carlton, with hydrogen offered to local firms instead of natural gas or other energy sources.

Carlton said the site, which had planning permission, would be included in the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport area which offers tax advantages to businesses.

Carlton Power's hydrogen projects director Eric Adams said the plant would be a "beacon project for the West Country's green economy".

South West Devon Conservative MP Gary Streeter called it "fantastic news for our region" and said the plant would "create jobs, boost innovation and help us meet our climate targets".

