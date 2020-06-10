Devon Gilfillian to sing national anthem before Martinsville night race

Capitol Records recording artist Devon Gilfillian will sing the national anthem tonight prior to the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Starting lineup for Martinsville | Martinsville 101

NASCAR fans will recognize Gilfillian from his single “Get Out & Get It,” which was featured on the NASCAR on FOX broadcast last Sunday during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Gilfillian‘s debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, is available now.

Wednesday‘s race at Martinsville marks the seventh event in NASCAR‘s return to racing following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first-ever regularly-scheduled NASCAR Cup Series event at the speedway to be held under the lights.