DeVon Franklin Opens Up About Meagan Good Divorce, Says He Sat In Pain

DeVon Franklin Opens Up About Meagan Good Divorce, Says He Sat In Pain

DeVon Franklin recently opened up about his healing process since announcing his separation from Meagan Good in 2021 after nine years of marriage.

During a recent appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the author and producer shared that he allowed himself to feel the pain of the separation to heal.

“I really tried not to worry about anybody else, but just focus on the healing process and committing to that,” he said. “Because no matter what, that pain is a teacher. Instead of me trying to push through it, I really had to sit in that pain.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Because we don’t like pain, we’re always trying to feel good,” he later said, adding, “Our feelings are trying to reveal... what’s really going on in the inside.”

Franklin and Good wed in 2012 in Malibu, California. They released a joint statement announcing their separation on their respective Instagram pages in December 2021.

“There’s no one at fault. We believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they wrote in the statement at the time. They finalized their divorce in June 2022, per People.

The former couple revealed during a 2019 “Tamron Hall Show” appearance that they got to know each other while working on the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom.” They began dating after reconnecting at the movie’s premiere nine months after filming.

Good starred in the movie, which Franklin was supervising as an executive with Sony Pictures at the time.

The “Harlem” actor shared during a conversation on Twitter Spaces last year that after the separation, she was “grieving for months and months and months and months.”

Related...