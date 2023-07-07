Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Devon Energy Carry?

As you can see below, Devon Energy had US$6.42b of debt, at March 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$761.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$5.66b.

How Strong Is Devon Energy's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Devon Energy had liabilities of US$2.93b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$9.39b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$761.0m and US$1.62b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$9.94b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Devon Energy has a very large market capitalization of US$30.5b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Devon Energy has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.55. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Devon Energy grew its EBIT by 80% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Devon Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last two years, Devon Energy produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 55% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that Devon Energy's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think Devon Energy's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Devon Energy (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

