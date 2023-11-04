Devon and Cornwall forecast brings new flooding fears

Storm Ciarán brought flooding and damage to the region

Heavy rain is forecast in Devon and Cornwall, raising fears of more flooding over the weekend.

The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for rain after Storm Ciarán brought flooding and damage to the region.

The Environment Agency (EA) said rivers would rise "really quickly" because the ground was already saturated by rain.

It urged people to sign up to the EA's flood warning service and check their area for flooding risk.

Forecasters say some parts of the region have already seen almost a third of the average November rainfall

The Met Office warned: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

"Large waves may lead to dangerous conditions across some English Channel coastlines."

Bee Tucker, BBCSW broadcast meteorologist, said: "Some places have had close to 50mm (2ins) of rain since the start of the month, almost a third of the average rainfall for November.

"Some of the heaviest showers could give 20mm (0.8in) of rain and some places could get all their monthly average rainfall by the end of play on Sunday."

Pondhu Primary School in St Austell, Cornwall, remained shut on Friday due to extensive flooding, with the school saying it needed time to "dry and clean the building so the children can return safely".

Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Councillor responsible for the environment, said: "Our next concern is surface water flooding that is possible as a result of the rain on saturated ground.

"I would say that every community that knows they have a vulnerability to flooding should be on alert.

"We are not going to have the same issue we had last weekend with spring tides locking in those coastal villages but some of them will still have trouble from the river that feeds through the village and into the sea.

"We are ready to respond as required.

"Unfortunately the nature of weather as it hits Cornwall is you can never know exactly which community is going to be hit so its a case of deploying resources as the incidents come in."

