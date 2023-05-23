Devon and Cornwall demand powers to quadruple council tax on second homes

ST IVES, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 14: The morning sun illuminates properties in the popular seaside resort of St Ives on April 14, 2016 in Cornwall, England. Due to the pressures that second and holiday homes are having on the town's housing market the council has asked residents to vote in a referendum on May 5 on a new town plan which includes a promise to restrict second home ownership. If the vote is passed on May 5, all new housing developments will only get permission if the homes are to be reserved by people to live in full time. People whose main residence is elsewhere will not be allowed to buy the property. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Council tax for second home owners accused of “turfing out locals” should be quadrupled, political leaders in Devon and Cornwall have said.

In a debate in Parliament on Tuesday, MPs representing the South West called for new powers to dramatically increase town hall levies and for Michael Gove to go further in his crackdown on holiday lets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth, said he and councillors in Devon and Cornwall wanted to raise taxes on holiday lets and unused second homes by up to 300pc.

Currently, councils cannot charge council tax premiums on second homes, although from 2024 they will have new powers to double tax bills under Government plans. The new powers are currently in the committee stage in the House of Lords.

Mr Pollard said: “We need to be honest about the scale of the housing crisis in rural and coastal communities, be honest that the pandemic turbocharged that housing crisis, and be honest about what needs to be done to change it. That is really important. There are too many people in rural and coastal communities, such as those I represent in Plymouth, who are being turfed out of their homes and seeing those homes being flipped immediately into Airbnbs with astronomical rates.”

Mr Pollard said he wanted “councils to have more power, and not just to double council tax”, and called on the Government to “go faster” in allowing councils to increase more.

It comes after the Conservative-run Cornwall Council wrote to the Government to “increase the council tax premium for second homes” by the same amount in January, requesting the same powers afforded to local authorities in Wales.

Its letter said: “It is felt that as well as generating additional income for the council to spend on priority services to our communities, this would further help our housing agenda including maximising housing that is available for local people.”

Last month Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, announced a crackdown on holiday lets in England, saying tourism was turning seaside towns into “an almost permanent Airbnb setting”. The new rules will require holiday homeowners to get planning permission before they can let out their properties, and will come into force later this year after a consultation.

But MPs representing constituents in tourism hotspots in the South West said the measures should go further.

Simon Jupp, the Conservative MP for East Devon, called for councils to be able to reserve a percentage of new-build homes for people with a local family or economic connection to a given area.

He suggested purchasers or tenants could, for instance, be required to be either born, working, or caring for someone within 25 miles of the property.

He added: “A covenant would permanently protect a percentage of any new housing stock from short term let or second homeownership.”

Kevin Foster, the Conservative MP for Torbay, said he wanted assurances that the Government’s proposals to clamp down on holiday lets would be implemented swiftly without triggering a “closing down sale-style outcome” where homeowners rushed to convert properties to Airbnbs before new rules come into force.

Story continues

Others criticized the Government for cracking down on conventional buy-to-let landlords via the removal of valuable tax breaks and incentivising investors to switch to holiday lets in recent years.

Derek Thomas, the Conservative MP for St Ives, said: “There are incentives for landlords to switch from long-term rentals to short-term holiday lets, and landlords have followed the incentives.”

Rachel Maclean, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning, defended the Government reforms.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.