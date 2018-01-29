DeVoe, Reed help No. 18 Clemson hold off Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) -- Marcquise Reed saw the matchup he wanted and drove to the basket.

The senior guard felt confident making the turn near the baseline, getting just the space he needed to beat a power forward to the rim.

''I had a four-man on me and just tried to make a play,'' Reed said. ''If there's a four-man on me, I'm going to drive it.''

Gabe DeVoe scored a career-high 25 points, Reed hit a decisive layup in the closing seconds and No. 18 Clemson held off Georgia Tech 72-70 on Sunday night.

The Tigers (17-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a three-game road losing streak. They took their first lead on Elijah Thomas' three-point play early in the second half and didn't trail again even though Georgia Tech tied it at 70-all on two free throws by Josh Okogie with 41.2 seconds remaining.

Okogie missed an ensuing layup that set up Reed's layup at the 25-second mark. It nearly fell apart for Clemson when Reed, with 3 seconds remaining, whiffed on his only free throw attempt of the game and his first in 15 attempts overall. Ben Lammers rebounded for Georgia Tech, but time expired before Jose Alvarado's long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.

''I was really proud with the way our guys competed tonight,'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. ''We just hung in there.''

Okogie finished with 26 points, and Abdoulaye Gueye added 14 for Georgia Tech (10-11, 3-5), which has dropped four straight.

''It's not the first time this has happened to us in the ACC where I thought we played well and lost the game,'' Jackets coach Josh Pastner said. ''We played well for the most part.''

Clemson needed a dominant performance after getting blown out last Tuesday at No. 2 Virginia, and they did it by trimming their turnover total to seven, 12 less than the season high they committed against the Cavaliers.